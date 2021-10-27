What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson, have a history of dating their costars.

Lindsay, who has been on the show since season 1, began her time on Bravo with then-boyfriend Everett Weston. After a few onscreen dalliances, fans began shipping her and Carl, whom she hooked up with in season 4. The pair spend a lot of time together outside of the show, which made some viewers think they are an item once more.

“We’ve been super close, we’ve been best friends, we started the show together,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021, noting her time on Winter House without Carl was strange. “I FaceTimed him a bunch while I was there and we hang out all the time, we live in the same building in New York and we’re just, like, really, really close.”

While Lindsay didn’t confirm or directly deny that she and Carl are more than friends, she did tell Us that she has a lot of history with another Bravo star — Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

“If you can find that person [a friend], in somebody else on a different show who understands what you’re going through, but it’s not too close to the situation, that’s where we became friends and we’ve been nurturing that friendship for the last three years,” the public relations specialist exclusively told Us at the time, noting that fans will see her and Austen’s dynamic play out on Winter House, which premiered the same month. “[Fans will] start to see that development, that friendship. I know it feels like it came out of nowhere, it really does, [but] it really has not come out of nowhere. We do have a history of friendship and physical history of romance.”

Although Lindsay is no longer with her Summer House season 1 beau, costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have proven that some relationships can make it through the ups and downs of filming a reality show.

The duo, who met in 2015 and made their relationship official during season 1 in 2017, have since tied the knot.

“It was like goosebumps. I was like a ball of nerves, but in that moment, everything was perfect,” Kyle exclusively told Us in October 2021 of his nuptials, which took place one month prior. “It’s exactly how you want it to feel. And I was certainly teary-eyed, several times during the ceremony, but I managed to pull through.”

Scroll down to see which Summer House stars are currently single and which ones are taken: