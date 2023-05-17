Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson’s Relationship Timeline

From roses to The Hamptons? Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson’s relationship has kept reality TV fans talking.

Prior to appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Adams was previously married to her college sweetheart, Josh Bourelle, from February 2016 to October 2017. Adams went on to appear on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise before ABC tapped her to replace Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette.

During the December 2020 finale of the show, she accepted a proposal from Zac Clark. Nearly one year later, the duo quietly split in November 2021.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” Adams explained to Us Weekly in December 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After her broken engagement, Adams opted to stay mum about her love life. “I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned is I really wanna protect that in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while,” she told Us. “People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”

Gulbranson, for his part, was introduced to Bravo fans on season 4 of Summer House, which premiered in 2020. He hooked up with costar Hannah Berner throughout the season. When he returned for season 5, the former hockey player brought his ex-flame Ciara Miller into the house. Gulbranson went on to appear on season 6 of Summer House and seasons 1 and 2 of Winter House.

Adams and Gulbranson were first linked in spring 2023 when they were seen together in New York City. His former costar Lindsay Hubbard confirmed their romance when she posted and delete a picture of the twosome holding hands on Easter.

“I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, they’re holding hands!’” Hubbard said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2023. “But I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere. … When Carl [Radke] and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand.”

Scroll through for Adams and Gulbranson’s timeline: