Jason Tartick proved there’s no bad blood between him and Kaitlyn Bristowe with a reunion at Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima’s wedding.

“CONGRATULATIONS CHRIS AND LAUREN. I love this incestuous family so much,” Bristowe, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, November 6, featuring Bachelor Nation members who attended the wedding this past weekend. “I told Chris I’m going to need 3-5 business days to recover from the most perfect wedding of all time. I love love.”

Tartick, who was tagged in the post, left a sweet comment on the upload — which didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

“It was great seeing you KB,” Tartick, 35, wrote. Bristowe replied, “@jason_tartick great seeing you too JT. Rip to the dance floor cuz we all killed it.”

Bachelor Nation members Tartick and Bristowe started dating in January 2019 and were together for over two years before the “Trading Secrets” podcast host proposed in May 2021. The duo called off their engagement in August, announcing the split with a joint statement shared via social media.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they wrote at the time. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The former couple revealed their plans to take care of their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, together, despite the breakup.

“While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” their statement continued. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

While they appeared to stay amicable after the split, Bristowe later revealed that a video Tartick shared of himself moving out of their home resulted in some online hate.

Bristowe claimed during a September episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that Tartick “didn’t protect” her from internet trolls following the breakup because “he was, kind of, leaning into that sad.”

Us Weekly confirmed that same month that Bristowe had unfollowed Tartick on Instagram. Tartick has since revealed that he and Bristowe are still “working through” the split.

“I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine,” he told E! News in September. “She’s an awesome person. I will always have a special place in my heart for her.”

When celebrating his birthday, however, Tartick seemingly alluded to his feelings in the aftermath of their breakup. “Dear 35, you’re off to a great start … please be better than 34,” he captioned an Instagram post from late last month. “Love, me.”