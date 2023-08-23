Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick may be staying offline after ending their engagement, but the breakup news found its way to her ex Shawn Booth.

“My ex, I just heard that she’s now broken off her engagement. Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she’s happy,” Booth, 37, said on this week’s episode of his “In the Booth” podcast. “It’s, obviously, very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see — that adds a whole other layer. … I feel for her for that.”

Bristowe, 38, and Tartick, 34, announced their split earlier this month after four years together. They have both offered candid updates on how they are coping after calling it quits.

“I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens,” the former Bachelorette said on her “Off the Vine” podcast on August 15. “We are both so sad. You think you’re going to spend your life with somebody. … I don’t want to sit here and cry. We’re grieving a loss.”

Days later, Tartick spoke about the depression he’s navigating in therapy.

“And there’s times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where, like, you feel lifted and you feel good again,” he said on his “Trading Secrets” show on Tuesday, August 22. “And it’s just this back-and-forth flood of emotions. And what I’m learning is that, you know, grieving is just the whole process of honoring, respecting and having love for what was, but then also at the same time, with the same level, and if not more, honoring, respecting and having love for what is.”

Bristowe started dating Tartick in late 2018 after ending her relationship with Booth earlier that year. (Bristowe and Booth got engaged on season 11 of The Bachelorette.)

“When we had broken up, the last time I saw her, I was like, ‘I do not want to talk to you or see you ever again,’” Booth recalled on his podcast earlier this month. “I said that out of, like, the situation that happened, and how I found out everything and that’s where it was kind of left off. So I did not really have any communication with her for years. When [the split] was about to be released to the world, my whole thing was, and I said this … ‘I want to make sure we do this together as a team. … It’s going to be really hard on both of us. We’re gonna have to deal with all different types of opinions and thoughts and people judging us. It’s, like, me and you are the only people that are going through this. Let’s do it as a team.’ And it didn’t work out that way. … We weren’t a team.”

Booth claimed his anger stemmed from getting a text from Bristowe that was intended for Tartick.

“I’ll never forget because I was in West Elm. And I was looking for furniture for my apartment because I literally had nothing in my apartment. I told her she could keep the house, I’ll move out, like, whatever. I didn’t want to be there,” he said. “So I’m just looking for furniture. … It was rough. I mean, and the worst thing was you couldn’t talk about it — I didn’t want to blow up her spot.”

Booth is currently expecting his first child with his “baby mama,” Audrey “Dre” Joseph.