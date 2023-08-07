Kaitlyn Bristowe shared an emotional photo of herself after she and Jason Tartick confirmed their split on Sunday, August 6.

“See you soon ❤️ bye for now,” Bristowe, 38, wrote via Instagram Story alongside a red-nosed, makeup-free selfie, which appeared to have been taken after she cried.

In the following Story, the former Bachelorette added, “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”

Bristowe and Tartick, 34, started dating in January 2019 after he was a guest on her podcast, “Off the Vine.” Tartick proposed in May 2021, but the two struggled to set a wedding date.

“Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating,” the former Bachelorette exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”

Amid the wedding delays, the former couple sparked split speculation in late July when Bristowe was seen without her engagement ring during a beach vacation. Days later, she posted a crying selfie, writing, “Just know that the highlights are mostly posted about. You’re not alone in your struggles.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ultimately, the Bachelor Nation personalities announced on Sunday they had called off their romance earlier this summer.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the duo wrote, in part, in a joint Instagram post. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

They emphasized in their announcement that their split is an amicable one. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” they explained. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Prior to their romance, Bristowe was engaged to Shawn Booth, who won season 11 of The Bachelorette. Their engagement ended in November 2018, three years after he proposed on the reality show.