Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have ended their engagement and called it quits.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, August 6. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Bristowe and Tartick will share custody of their pets. “Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they explained.

The exes added, “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

They concluded: “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

The Bachelor Nation personalities began dating in January 2019, two months after Bristowe and Shawn Booth ended their three-year engagement. After Tartick popped the question in May 2021, Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight that the proposal was “everything I could’ve asked for.”

The former couple sparked split speculation in late July when Bristowe ditched her engagement ring during a beach vacation without her fiancé. Days later, she posted a selfie of her crying, writing, “Just know that the highlights are mostly posted about. You’re not alone in your struggles.” That same week, Tartick went on a separate trip with his family.

Fans quickly began bombarding the pair with inquiries about the status of their relationship, prompting Bristowe to speak out.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself. Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, according to screenshots captured in her “Off the Vine” Facebook group.

Bristowe then shared the lyrics of her 2020 song “If I’m Being Honest,” encouraging her followers to stream the track.

“Just ’cause I’m an open book / Don’t mean you get the whole story,” the lyrics read. “And if I’m being honest / I’m not always as tough as I seem / And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit the hardest.”

One month before the duo’s social media activity raised eyebrows, Tartick sang his then-fiancée’s praises.

“Kaitlyn is so true to herself. And Kaitlyn will always be Kaitlyn and she’s taught me so much about being just so true to yourself. I’ve grown so much as an individual because of her and I owe her so much for that,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Three years ago, I had never gone to, like, one therapy session in my life,” he continued. “I now go every three weeks. So if I look at growth in the last two years in our relationship, I owe her a lot because she’s helped me grow so much as a person.”

Prior to going their separate ways, Bristowe and Tartick faced delays and cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic when planning their wedding. In August 2022, Bristowe admitted that they were struggling with the preparation phase.

“Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating,” the former Bachelorette exclusively told Us at the time. “Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”