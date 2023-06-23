Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are still going strong — and learning from each other.

“Kaitlyn is so true to herself. And Kaitlyn will always be Kaitlyn and she’s taught me so much about being just so true to yourself,” Tartick, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’ve grown so much as an individual because of her and I owe her so much for that.”

Tartick and Bristowe, 38, got engaged in May 2021 after two years of dating.

“Three years ago, I had never gone to, like, one therapy session in my life,” he continued. “I now go every three weeks. So if I look at growth in the last two years in our relationship, I owe her a lot because she’s helped me grow so much as a person.”

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host added that they are both “so grateful” to have their respective careers while also making their romance work.

“We have the opportunity to both be doing things we love every day. She’s making change. The amount of people that I’ve seen come up for her just saying, ‘You’ve changed my life. You’ve empowered me, you’ve inspired me.’ It’s truly amazing. It’s a testament to who she is,” he gushed about his fiancée. “And while she’s doing that, I just feel so grateful to have an opportunity to be able to speak about the things I love and have studied and have worked on, which is personal financial management and tips and tricks and getting comfortable talking about money and being out there as a consumer trying to find the best places for consumers to go with their spending and whatever they’re doing.”

Tartick spoke to Us from Wyndham Rewards’ Cubicle Caddie, a tricked-out golf cart complete with WiFi specifically designed to help people “work from home” on the golf course.

He continued: “I’m here with Wyndham Rewards, and to be able to find a program that is the most generous that’s out there, that’s the most loyal to their customer, that’s giving the best efficiency tips and tricks and allowing customers to travel and get free stays and things like that — it’s pretty special. And I think for us to both be able to kind of live our dreams professionally — but both meet in the middle, personally — there’s just nothing like it.”

According to Tartick, Bristowe is on board with his golf hobby.

“We actually had a little date night the other night where we just went out and did some putting around and we were betting fun things like, ‘Who’s gonna pick up the dog poop? Who’s buying drinks? Who’s getting coffee in the morning?’ She beat me, like, 10 to four,” he recalled. “She also made a 40-foot putt, which is absolutely crazy. I mean, that’s the most Kaitlyn thing ever.”

While Tartick, who competed on season 14 of The Bachelorette, and Bristowe, the season 11 lead, met off screen, they still tune into the ABC show and its various spinoffs.

“I think The Golden Bachelor is genius. It’s everything Bachelor Nation needs right now,” he told Us of the upcoming senior Bachelor iteration. “And I’m telling you right now, I just have a prediction and I have not said this [in] the last few years. I think Charity [Lawson]’s season [of The Bachelorette] is going to be exceptional. I think it’s gonna put the show back on the map.”

Noting that he’s “excited” for both Charity, 27, to hand out roses and to watch the seemingly “stacked” cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, Tartick reiterated that he’ll be watching “every single episode” of The Bachelorette season 20.

“Through just producers and alumni, I have heard that Charity is just an absolutely incredible human and it will shine through with this season,” he said. “So I’m pumped and I listen — I’m the first one that’ll critique the show when I think there’s issues. So I’m not just [a] puppeteer because I’m an alum.”