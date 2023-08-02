In an attempt to seemingly quiet split speculation, Kaitlyn Bristowe has sparked more questions about her relationship with Jason Tartick.

The 38-year-old former Bachelorette shared a series of eyebrow-raising Instagram posts on Tuesday, August 1, after Bachelor Nation flooded her and Tartick’s comments sections with questions about whether they broke up.

Hours after posting a Nikita Gill poem about self-improvement, Bristowe allegedly went off via Instagram Stories, writing, “I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself. Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

While the post is no longer on Bristowe’s social media account, screenshots were captured in her “Off the Vine” Facebook group. She subsequently shared the lyrics of her 2020 song “If I’m Being Honest,” encouraging her followers to “stream wherever you listen to music.”

“Just ’cause I’m an open book / Don’t mean you get the whole story,” the lyrics state. “And if I’m being honest / I’m not always as tough as I seem / And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit the hardest.”

Bristowe has been bombarded with fan inquiries about her status with Tartick, 34, after she ditched her engagement ring on the beach on a vacation without her fiancé late last month. She also posted a crying selfie over the weekend, writing in part, “Just know that the highlights are mostly posted about. You’re not alone in your struggles.”

Tartick’s social media followers are also seeking answers after he went on a trip with his family during the same week.

While both Bristowe and Tartick have since returned to Nashville — where they currently reside — he fueled chatter on Tuesday when he documented a seemingly solo outing with their two dogs (who were with Bristowe the night prior) upon his return home.

Bristowe and Tartick started dating after her engagement to Bachelorette season 11 winner Shawn Booth — who recently announced he’s going to be a father — ended in 2018. Tartick proposed to Bristowe in May 2021, but the twosome struggled to make progress on wedding planning.

“Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating,” she said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in August 2022. “Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’ … I’m so not traditional that I’m like, ‘Why can’t we go to the courthouse?’ Because I would. He’s not down.”

