Kaitlyn Bristowe is looking for clarity in the wake of her breakup from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for CRAZY signs from the universe,” the former Bachelorette, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 19. “Every day, I ask for blinking lights to show me [I’m] on the right path.”

In the video, Bristowe held her camera in one hand and lifted her other up in the air.

Bristowe uploaded a second Instagram Story video where she opened up a sliding glass window in her home. “Took a couple days to recharge,” the Bachelor Nation personality wrote, as she stood in the open space with both arms outreached toward the sky.

Bristowe and Tartick, 34, announced earlier this month that they had called off their engagement after four years together. (The pair sparked breakup speculation weeks earlier after they were spotted on separate vacations and Bristowe appeared to take off her engagement ring.)

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post on August 6. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Bristowe and Tartick, who got engaged in May 2021, announced that they planned to stay friends and share custody of their pets. “Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers,” they added in their statement. “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Less than one week later, Bristowe revealed on her “Off the Vine” podcast that Tartick moved down the street from her in Nashville.

“I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason,” she said during the Tuesday, August 15, episode. “I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens.”

While Bristowe admitted that the pair hadn’t “been choosing each other” or prioritizing their relationship, she was unsure what the future holds for them individually or as a couple.

“I do need to choose myself. And I want him to choose himself. And that’s what we’ve been doing anyways,” she explained at the time. “The right person is going to choose each other — you’re gonna prioritize each other and we just haven’t been, so.”

Tartick, for his part, explained via his Instagram earlier this month that he’ll “forever be grateful” to have met Bristowe.