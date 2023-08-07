Jason Tartick still has plenty of love in his heart for ex Kaitlyn Bristowe despite the end of their engagement.

Tartick, 34, and Bristowe, 38, announced via social media on Sunday, August 6, that they had called it quits after four years together. As the breakup news made waves in Bachelor Nation, Tartick paid tribute to his former fiancée.

“Thank you for the support and love over the years,” he wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a cozy photo with Bristowe.

In a subsequent Story, Tartick reflected on how special his relationship with Bristowe was. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he wrote.

Tartick noted in a third upload that he felt “beyond heartbroken” that his chapter with Bristowe had ended. “Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal,” he told fans.

Bristowe, for her part, hinted that she was going offline for the foreseeable future. “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday after sharing a photo of herself crying.

The reality stars sparked a romance in January 2019, with Tartick getting down on one knee in May 2021. Shortly before the twosome confirmed their split, fans began to wonder whether there was trouble in paradise in late July when Bristowe was spotted without her engagement ring — or her fiancé — on vacation. She later shared a cryptic message about facing “struggles” as Tartick spent time with his family solo.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself. Have a f—king heart,” Bristowe wrote via her Instagram Story as the speculation continued, adding that the “comments and demands” for answers were “scaring” her.

The pair reflected on their “life altering decision” to call it quits in a joint statement on Sunday. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their Instagram post began.

Bristowe and Tartick reassured fans that their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, will still “be cared for together as brothers” post-breakup. “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” the exes noted.

Despite their split, the duo vowed to remain friends. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die,” they concluded.

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who won her final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette. Tartick, meanwhile, made his Bachelorette debut on season 14, vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart.