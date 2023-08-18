Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t sure what the future holds as she navigates her split from Jason Tartick.

“Now I’m single — it sounds so weird saying that — [and] 38 and now I’m like, ‘When the f—k am I gonna have a family?’” Bristowe told fellow Bachelorette and guest Rachel Lindsay on her “Off the Vine” podcast on Thursday, August 17. “It breaks my heart because not only is there so much pressure from, you know, not even just the outside world but your own body. I feel pressure from my own body to be like, ‘Bitch, [you] can’t really do this in, like, too many more years,’ and then it’s scary. So I don’t know.”

Bristowe and Tartick called off their engagement earlier this summer after four years together.

“Obviously, so many things in life are changing and women are having babies later in life. And I do think that’s incredible because we’re able to chase our dreams, go after our career, have a moment and then be ready to even show up as a better mother,” Bristowe continued. “But I don’t know when it’s going to happen for me now.”

While Lindsay has been married to her final rose winner, Bryan Abasolo, since 2019, she told Bristowe that she has had similar thoughts.

“I feel the pressure, like, ‘I’m 38, Oh, my gosh, I don’t even have eggs frozen.’ And [my therapist] telling me, as I’m in this transition phase, this is truly — this is so scary to think about — the first time that I’ve ever actually had time to be still and deal with my reality,” Lindsay, who revealed earlier the podcast that she left her gig at Extra after three years, said. “I’ve always escaped it through work. I’ve never had to really worry about money. And my only job right now is podcasting, really, I have way more time on my hands and I’m freaking out.”

Lindsay noted that she’s hoping for “more stability” after pulling back from work as the couple tries to start a family. “I just hope that we have kids,” she told Bristowe about her plans for the next six years. “We’re working now for something bigger, so I hope we’ve built the bigger and we can spend more time growing the family.”

Tartick, meanwhile, gave his own update about how he’s coping on his “Trading Secrets” podcast earlier this week.

“For anyone who has texted or called, apologies for not getting back. Everyone finds ways, I guess, to cope, grieve, [and] just grow through these, like, really tough times. And being as far away from that block, that phone has been I think one of the best things for me. It’s just been a really foggy week,” Tartick said. “It’s a lot of emotional swings.”

Tartick — who is living down the street from his ex as they coparent their dogs — added that he’s skipping a boy’s trip to Saratoga to work through his stages of grief.

“I’m not going because I don’t want to. I want to continue to just go through my journey and work toward what’s next,” he said. “And the idea of a distraction and hanging and partying and drinking with the guys it doesn’t feel like that’s in my cards.”