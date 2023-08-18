Kaitlyn Bristowe is finding the silver lining following her split from Jason Tartick.

The former Bachelorette, 38, took to social media on Thursday, August 17, to give a life update to fans through a series of Instagram photos. “Not to spoil the ending for you. But you’re going to be OK ❤️,” she captioned the slideshow, which included lighthearted photographs of her with out with friends, seeing a psychic and receiving a bouquet of flowers.

The final two snaps of the post, however, featured a selfie of Bristowe crying and a cryptic quote that seemingly gave insight into her current headspace after calling it quits with Tartick, 34, earlier this month.

“It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it,” the quote read. “Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path. You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on.”

Bristowe initially sparked split speculation in July when she was spotted without her engagement — or then-fiancé — while on a trip. The twosome announced their split earlier this month.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” the duo’s joint statement read in part. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Bristowe later revealed during the Tuesday, August 15, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that nothing “bad happened” between the Bachelor Nation stars, they just simply grew apart over time.

“I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason,” Bristowe shared, noting that “We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens.”

She continued: “We are both so sad. You think you’re going to spend your life with somebody. … I don’t want to sit here and cry,” she said. “We’re grieving a loss.”

Tartick, meanwhile, addressed the split during an episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“As some of you might know, Kaitlyn and I have shared our relationship news that we are ending our engagement tonight,” he said. “So the intro will be short, it will be sweet. … I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight. When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”

Despite the pair calling it quits, Tartick has continued to gush over Bristowe via social media. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he captioned a throwback photo via Instagram on August 6, adding in a separate upload, “Thank you for the support and love over the years.”

Bristowe and Tartick began dating in January 2019, two months after Bristowe and Shawn Booth ended their three-year engagement. Tartick got down on one knee in May 2021, with Bristowe telling Entertainment Tonight that the proposal was “everything I could’ve asked for.”