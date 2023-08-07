Jason Tartick powered through an emotional podcast introduction after his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe made headlines.

Tartick, 34, kicked off the Monday, August 7, episode of “Trading Secrets” on a somber note. “I’m going to make this one a little bit shorter today,” he said of the intro package. “This is my second attempt at this. [My] first attempt … it did not go well, I’ll tell you that much.”

Tartick joked that “maybe at some point” fans would hear his first round of recording the intro post-breakup. He also reiterated that the beginning of the podcast “is always recorded the night before the episode is released” so that his content stays “current.”

“As some of you might know,” he continued, taking a long pause in the middle of his sentence. “Kaitlyn and I have shared our relationship news that we are ending our engagement tonight. So the intro will be short, it will be sweet. … I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight. When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”

Tartick paused several times to gather his emotions before bringing in guests Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli.

Bristowe, 38, and Tartick announced via Instagram on Sunday, August 6, that they called it quits. The Bachelor Nation personalities got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” read a joint social media statement.

The now-exes asserted that it was “incredibly important” to both of them that they remain friends. “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and [our dogs] throughout the years,” they concluded. “Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Bristowe — who sparked split speculation late last month when she was spotted without her engagement ring — later shared a photo of herself crying via her Instagram Story, telling fans she planned to step away from social media for the time being.

Despite the pair’s breakup, Tartick continued to gush over Bristowe in Instagram Story posts of his own. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he captioned a throwback photo on Sunday, adding in a separate upload, “Thank you for the support and love over the years.”