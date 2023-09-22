Kaitlyn Bristowe further separated herself from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick — by unfollowing him on Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 22, that Bristowe, 38, is no longer following Tartick, 34, on the social media platform. Tartick, however, is still following his ex.

Tartick and Bristowe — who made her Bachelor Nation debut on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015 — announced their breakup in August after four years together.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the pair said in a joint statement shared via social media. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

During an August episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, Bristowe said that “nothing bad happened” between the duo, who got engaged in 2021. “We have both not made each other a priority,” she explained. “And this is what happens.”

Since then, however, she called out Tartick for posting a video of their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, that made her a target of angry online commenters. “We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side,” Bristowe said during “Off the Vine” Tuesday, September 19. “To justify it and say all these things. We really agreed on protecting each other.”

Bristowe felt that the video in question — which showed the pooches looking sad as Tartick moved out of the former couple’s home — violated that agreement. “When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” Bristowe said. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”

She went on to say that the clip made her “really sad” because the duo agreed to share custody of the two dogs despite their breakup. “We are both obsessed with them and we have made it very clear we’re going to be sharing them,” Bristowe explained. “The messages I got after that were just … and he was like, ‘Well I didn’t get one message about it.’”

Prior to her split from Tartick, Bristowe got engaged to Shawn Booth after giving him her final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. Bristowe and Booth, 36, called it quits in 2018. Later that year, Bristowe began dating Tartick.

Earlier this month, Bristowe hinted that she’s considering a move after her splits from both men. During an Instagram Q&A, one follower asked, “Do you think you will keep your home in Nashville or ever relocate???”

In response, Bristowe wrote, “Two failed engagements in one home feels like I need new energy maybe? LOL.”