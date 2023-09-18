Kaitlyn Bristowe poked fun at her personal life after her split from Jason Tartick.

During an Instagram Q&A that took place on Saturday, September 16, Bristowe, 38, received a question about upcoming plans for her house.

“Do you think you will keep your home in Nashville or ever relocate???” a social media user asked. The former Bachelorette responded, “Two failed engagements in one home feels like I need new energy maybe? LOL.”

Bristowe’s joke about her dating history comes one month after she and Tartick, 34, called it quits. After four years together, the former couple addressed their decision to just remain friends.

“I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens,” Bristowe said during an August episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “We are both so sad. You think you’re going to spend your life with somebody. … I don’t want to sit here and cry. We’re grieving a loss.”

Tartick, meanwhile, said he was relying on therapy to help him with his mental health.

“And there’s times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where, like, you feel lifted and you feel good again,” he shared on his “Trading Secrets” show last month. “And it’s just this back-and-forth flood of emotions. And what I’m learning is that, you know, grieving is just the whole process of honoring, respecting and having love for what was, but then also at the same time, with the same level, and if not more, honoring, respecting and having love for what is.”

The podcast host subsequently documented his move out of the house he owned with Bristowe.

“A few weeks ago my best buddy Hawk called me and asked what my plan was for the weekend and if he could help. I told him I was starting to move out and that I appreciated his offer but I was OK,” Tartick wrote alongside an Instagram video. “I’ll never forget his response, he said ‘Friendships would mean very little if they were only applied when it was convenient.’ He then booked his flight and was there the next day. I share this bc although I said I was OK, I wasn’t and not only did I want him there that day and I needed him there that day.”

Tartick added: “The support from family/friends is truly unbreakable when they know you really need to lean in. Promise sad posts will be behind me shortly, it just felt too meaningful not to share. Thank you [to] everyone who has given respect and grace over the last month.”

Bristowe and Tartick started dating in late 2018 after she rose to stardom following her search for love on season 11 of The Bachelorette. She ended her time on the show by getting engaged to Shawn Booth, but their romance ultimately didn’t work out.

Booth, 36 — who is expecting his first child with Audrey “Dre” Joseph – later weighed in on Bristowe and Tartick’s breakup.

“My ex, I just heard that she’s now broken off her engagement. Hopefully, she figures out what she wants and can get to a place where she’s happy,” he said on his “In the Booth” podcast in August. “It’s obviously very tough to go through a breakup and then put it out there for the world to see — that adds a whole other layer. … I feel for her for that.”

Earlier that month, Booth elaborated on the issues that continued between him and Bristowe following their split.

“When we had broken up, the last time I saw her, I was like, ‘I do not want to talk to you or see you ever again,’” he recalled. “I said that out of, like, the situation that happened and how I found out everything, and that’s where it was kind of left off. So, I did not really have any communication with her for years. When [the split] was about to be released to the world, my whole thing was, and I said this … ‘I want to make sure we do this together as a team. … It’s going to be really hard on both of us. We’re gonna have to deal with all different types of opinions and thoughts and people judging us. It’s, like, me and you are the only people that are going through this. Let’s do it as a team.’ And it didn’t work out that way. … We weren’t a team.”