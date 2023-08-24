Jason Tartick Documents Moving Out of Home With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartick is officially making moves out of the home he shared with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and he’s getting by with a little help from his friends.

“A few weeks ago my best buddy Hawk called me and asked what my plan was for the weekend and if he could help. I told him I was starting to move out and that I appreciated his offer but I was ok,” Tartick, 34, began on Wednesday, August 23, via Instagram. “I’ll never forget his response, he said ‘Friendships would mean very little if they were only applied when it was convenient’. He then booked his flight and was there the next day. I share this bc although I said I was ok, I wasn’t and not only did I want him there that day and I needed him there that day.”

Tartick said his friend’s gesture was “another reminder to me that it’s ok to show weakness” and “ask for help.”

“That the support from family/friends is truly unbreakable when they know you really need to lean in,” he continued. “Promise sad posts will be behind me shortly, it just felt too meaningful not to share. Thank you [to] everyone who has given respect and grace over the last month.”

Tartick included clips of the U-Haul outside of the Nashville home.

“I’ll tell you what physically and mentally sucks,” he told the camera.

Bristowe, 38, previously revealed that Tartick was staying “down the street” from her after they called off their engagement earlier this month.

“I’m going to see him because we’re going to share the dogs, but I can’t, like, be with him in the way that I’m used to,” she said on her “Off the Vine” podcast. “And it’s probably so confusing for people, because they’re like, ‘Why aren’t you just together then?’ Like, if people can just trust in what we’re doing and where our hearts are, and be supportive. … Maybe in six months from now, we go, ‘Yeah, this was the right move.’ And maybe in six months, we go, ‘You know what, I want to choose you.’ But we haven’t been choosing each other.”

While acknowledging that she doesn’t know “what the future holds” with Tartick, Bristowe said she needs to “choose” herself right now.

“And I want him to choose himself. And that’s what we’ve been doing anyways. The right person is going to choose each other — you’re gonna prioritize each other and we just haven’t been, so,” she said.

Tartick, for his part, told his podcast listeners that he is “trying to barely survive” as he navigates the split.

“I feel like the foundation that I’m on right now is like it feels like quicksand if you will, and I’m just trying to make it like beach sand where it’s still hard to walk but, like, it’s not sinking,” he explained on “Trading Secrets” on Monday, August 21. “Figuring out where I’m gonna go, what I’m gonna do, what I’m gonna buy, if I’m gonna rent. I’m in a very, very short-term temporary situation now, but I need to figure out something quick here, so that’s been my focus and I think It’s just been a lot, you know, it’s day by day, it gets better.”

Tartick added that the “grief” he has “experienced in the last, like, few months is the hardest grief I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“And I know when I say that at 34, that I am so lucky that a breakup with a fiancée is the hardest grief I’ve ever experienced,” he concluded. “I’m just giving myself a lot of attention, my mental health a lot of attention. The lows that I’ve experienced in the last few months have never been so low. So, little baby steps and we’re getting there.”