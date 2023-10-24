Jason Tartick is looking toward the future following his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Dear 35, you’re off to a great start … please be better than 34,” the former Bachelorette star shared via Instagram on Monday, October 23. “Love, me.”

Tartick celebrated his birthday in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, October 24.

“I kind of get 2 birthdays. Right now it’s 10/24 — 1:11 AM in Barcelona,” Tartick shared on his Instagram Story. “Tmrw when I land it’ll be 10/24 — 4:30PM in Nashville.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Reflecting on his trip, the “Trading Secrets” podcast host called Barcelona a “very special” place.

“It had such calm energy. The people seemed at ease, the families looked happy, the hord and sirens were non existent and everyone displayed so much affection,” he wrote. “I feel like every single couple I walked by was holding hands and friends would walk w their arms linked.”

Tartick’s comment about couples comes less than three months after he and Bristowe, 38, announced their split in August.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple shared in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

They announced plans to continue taking care of their dogs, Ramen and Pinot together.

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” Tartick and Bristowe’s statement concluded. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Tartick showcased the sad moment he moved out of his and Bristowe’s shared home together after the breakup, noting it “physically and mentally sucks” in an August 23 social media post.

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. […]

Bristowe — who initially shared that their breakup was amicable — wasn’t happy about the post, claiming Tartick’s Instagram video “didn’t protect” her from online hate because “he was, kind of, leaning into that sad,” she said on a September 19 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

“It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him,” she explained, adding that she confronted Tartick about the video. Us Weekly confirmed on September 22 that Bristowe has since unfollowed Tartick on Instagram.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Tartick, however, has explained that he and Bristowe are still “working through” the split.

“I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine,” he told E! News late last month. “She’s an awesome person. I will always have a special place in my heart for her.”