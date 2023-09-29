Kaitlyn Bristowe is having a “rough” go following her breakup with Jason Tartick, revealing that “a panic attack” caused her to skip the first annual People’s Choice Country Awards.
“These pics were all taken today,” Bristowe, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, September 28, which featured four photos — some of her smiling and one of her breaking down in tears. “Today was rough. But I pushed through.”
The former Bachelorette star, who kept the comments turned off on her post, noted that she was set to attend the ceremony, but her “body had other plans.”
“A panic attack, (I’ve only had 4 real ones in my life). Into a light work out to move my body, a relaxing facial, hair appointment, and now I just need rest,” Bristowe concluded. “Listen to your body. Emotions are wild man.”
Bristowe’s honest post comes one month after she and Tartick, 34, announced their split after four years together.
“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”
Tartick, for his part, walked the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet on Thursday — his first appearance following their split. While at the event, the “Trading Secrets” podcast host revealed that he will “always have a special place in my heart” for his ex.
“I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine,” he told E! News. “She’s an awesome person. I will for her.”
Tartick added: “Both Kaitlyn and I, we’re working through it. Everything’s going alright, you know, day by day, there’s highs and lows. These situations are never easy.”
Previously, Bristowe — who has since unfollowed Tartick on Instagram — explained that “nothing bad happened” to cause the pair to go their separate ways.
“We have both not made each other a priority,” she said during an August episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “And this is what happens.”
In various episodes since then, Bristowe has shared more feelings about the end of her engagement, claiming that Tartick “didn’t protect” her from online hate after their split.
“We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side,” she said on “Off the Vine” earlier this month. “To justify it and say all these things. We really agreed on protecting each other.”
Specifically, Bristowe was referring to a video Tartick shared via Instagram that showed their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, looking sad as he moved out of their home.
“When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” Bristowe added. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”