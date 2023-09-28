The best and brightest in country music stepped out in style to commemorate the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards.

The inaugural ceremony took place on Thursday, September 28, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The show also aired live on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to the fierce looks, fan-favorite singers and crooners, including Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown took the stage to perform their hits. In between performances, presenters unveiled the evening’s winners.

Shelton, Ballerini, Brown as well as Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs were nominated for The People’s Artist of 2023 as Jelly Roll, HARDY and Morgan Wallen went up against each other for Male Artist of 2023. In the Female Artist of 2023 category, Pearce was nominated alongside Ballerini, Wilson and Carrie Underwood.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion moments from the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: