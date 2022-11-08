Duet Partners! Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae's Relationship Timeline

A country match made in heaven! Kane Brown fell hard for Katelyn Jae Brown (née Krapf) the moment they met.

“We met down in Florida at my very first show ever, I believe it was in 2015,” the “Heaven” crooner recalled of his now-wife during an August 2020 interview with Radio.com. “The day before that show, I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well, and it couldn’t happen cause my show was the same day as the music video.”

He continued: “So a year goes by and the same guy we were working with brings her to a show, she didn’t want to come and he forced her, basically. We met, we didn’t talk at all — I maybe said hey to her — but I thought she was adorable and I kept looking at her all night. So I asked her to come to Nashville, like, the next day, I flew her down and we just hit it off and she never left!”

The twosome’s romance continued to heat up, with Kane proposing in April 2017. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that they wed in a romantic ceremony.

“The happy couple tied the knot outside of Nashville this weekend after celebrating earlier in the week with his three American Music Award wins,” the Tennessee native’s rep told Us at the time.

Less than one year after their nuptials, Kane and Katelyn expanded their family. They welcomed daughter Kingsley in October 2019, and the “Homesick” artist quickly learned fatherhood would come with some important lessons.

“I’m just gonna try and tell her just to be polite as possible, respect to everybody, don’t do anything that you shouldn’t be doing and you should be fine,” he exclusively told Us in August 2020 while explaining how he would teach Kingsley about what it means to be biracial. “I’ll always tell her, ‘Be safe and keep her eyes open and aware at all times and just cooperate.’”

As Kane and Katelyn balanced raising their daughter with thriving careers, they secretly welcomed baby No. 2 in December 2021.

“New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰,” the “Be Like That” artist captioned an Instagram snap with Katelyn and his second daughter in the hospital. “Secrets finally out.”

Kane and Katelyn also worked on a musical collaboration after Kodi’s arrival, with the Philadelphia native lending her vocals to her man’s single “Thank God,” which dropped in September 2022.

“We’ve been talking about [a duet] for a while now,” the American Music Award winner told iHeartRadio Canada of singing with his wife. “‘Thank God’ came across the table at the right time. … What’s really cool about it is I’m not singing it with another artist, that’s what would be weird to me [because] that’s what completes the circle and it is like a wedding song, so there’s nothing in there that’s fake at all.”

Scroll below to revisit Kane and Katelyn’s sweetest relationship moments through the years: