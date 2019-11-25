Kane Brown Thinking About 2nd Baby 1 Month After Welcoming Daughter





Kane Brown welcomed his daughter, Kingsley, last month and is already thinking about adding another baby to his brood.

“We thought we were having a boy originally, so now I feel like we’re going to have to have a boy so he can protect her,” the country singer, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24. “I’m a very protective dad.”

The Tennessee native went on to say that he and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are “a lot closer” now that they’ve become parents. “I didn’t think we could be … but we’re just a family now,” the “One Thing Right” singer told Us. “Both of our families are in different states, so having [our daughter] is kind of like having everybody with us in a weird way.”

The pair announced on October 30 that they’d welcomed their bundle of joy. “KB3. Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” Brown wrote on Instagram at the time.

The news came seven months after Brown announced their pregnancy. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!!” the American Music Award winner wrote on social media in April. “But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Jae, 27, shared a video from their ultrasound appointment with the caption: “The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel & love with.”

Brown told Us in June that he planned to be a “great dad,” explaining, “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully I don’t get surprised too much. And I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe