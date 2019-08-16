Keeping it consistent! Kane Brown and his pregnant wife, Katelyn Jae, revealed their baby-to-be’s name at their Wednesday, August 14, baby shower — and the moniker starts with the same letter as theirs.

“Officially announcing our baby’s name!” the country singer, 25, captioned an Instagram picture with the Philadelphia native, 26, at the party, thrown by friends Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean. “KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!! Thank you @jasonaldean and @brittantyaldean for throwing us this awesome baby shower. Love you guys!!!”

The pregnant star reposted the same baby bump photo to her own account, writing, “THANK YOU @brittantaldean for throwing @kanebrown_music & I the most BEAUTIFUL BABY SHOWER !!! We cant wait for you to be here KINGSLEY.”

While Jae went on to share shots on her Instagram Story of the party’s decorations, Jason, 42, simply posted a selfie with Brown at the baby bash. “My dude!” he captioned the social media upload. “@kanebrown_music is about to be a daddy! So happy for him and @katelynbrown.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2018 and announced six months later that they are expecting their first child together. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3,” the “Good as You” singer captioned an ultrasound photo on Instagram in April. “IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The Berklee College of Music graduate shared the news with a video from their appointment, writing, “The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love with.”

Keep scrolling for a look at their little one’s celebration.