Home Edit Stars Reveal How to Make Organizing Fun For Kids

Time to get organized! Balancing working from home, virtual learning and staying organized has proved to be a challenge for many. Moms Like Us host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz sat down with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit to get some ideas on how kids can help make — and keep — their spaces tidy, which may help alleviate some stress for parents.

“I do think you should turn things into a little bit of a game, a sorting activity,” Shearer, 38, told Us Weekly. “One of the reasons why we organize by color for kids is first of all, it’s really intuitive for them, they don’t need to read a label. They can obviously see where red goes, where blue goes, but it’s also becomes a sorting game.”

The Home Edit Life authors also suggest implementing big floor bins, large baskets and a cart system for toys and crafts.

“We love to implement a cart system, any kind of rolling cart. It’s really good for kids, art supplies, even a homeschool station, anything like that,” Shearer told Us. “They can easily go in a closet against a wall, in the kid’s closet, even just like underneath their hanging clothes.”

The duo are also busy helping others on how to organize their pantry, freezer and refrigerators by teaming up with Birds Eye and Healthy Choice.

“Get your refrigerator set because whoever you’re living with is going to also have their hands in the refrigerator too. So get that one piece and the freezer set up or everybody’s constantly moving in and out and get systems in place there,” Teplin, 41, told Us. “One of the great things about Healthy Choice and Birds Eye is not only is the food delicious, but the packaging lends itself very nicely to our products. The boxes, the bags, everything stands up really nicely.”

Catch Moms Like Us every Thursday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET.