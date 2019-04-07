Organizing like an A-lister is a breeze — just ask The Home Edit cofounders, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Celebs such as Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps and Khloé Kardashian have trusted the organizational gurus to tidy up their spaces for years.

In fact, the This Is Us actress, 34, even allowed the Nashville-based duo into her newly renovated home ahead of her movers! “I think that she really wanted to organize [the] elements to match the beauty of her new home,” Shearer tells Us Weekly.

The twosome delivered: In addition to making Moore’s closet and pantry spaces picture-perfect, they optimized them to fit her needs.

For the singer, that meant keeping food on higher shelves where her pets couldn’t reach and utilizing lower storage space for bulk goods, such as paper towel and bottled water. “Her house had to account for the fact that she had a bunch of big dogs,” Shearer said. “You can’t just style a space. It has to actually makes sense. Everything we do is for a reason.“

The duo also had free reign of The Hills alum Lauren Conrad’s home, which they co-inhabited with the fashion designer, 33, and her husband, William Tell, for a week while making over her office, closet, bathroom and pantry.

“Lauren [has] never been, self-admittedly, an organized person,” Shearer tells Us. Rather than hide away all her things, however, the team helped her to decide how to best display items that brought her happiness — including her colorful balls of yarn.

“Honor any collection that makes you happy,” Teplin advises. “If you don’t want to look at it, you probably shouldn’t be collecting it.”

As for Kardashian, 34, who already maintains “the most organized home” the ladies say they’ve ever walked into, it was all about going the extra mile. “She really wanted a crisp, uniform label,” Shearer said.

The pair also made sure the Revenge Body host’s pad was stocked with plenty of sleek storage bins and canisters.

“Uniformity in product is … hugely important,” Teplin explains. “It doesn’t cost anything extra to have things match. … It also makes people want to maintain it.”

You can pick up The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals ($15) in bookstores across the country, but in the meantime, scroll through to see some of the the ladies’ best work!