A personalized tour! Bethenny Frankel gave her social media followers a look inside her neat pantry recently, and made it clear that she’s not a fan of messy spaces.

“Let me show you my pantry because it’s organized,” the 49-year-old said as she walked into the smaller room off of her kitchen. “Down there are drinks, snacks — everything has a place,” she said via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 26, as she angled her phone toward a section of low shelves.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, who has been staying at her property in the Hamptons amid the coronavirus pandemic, even pointed out a special rotating rack for her own Skinnygirl dressings. “Pantry goals,” she boasted in text.

Aside from several dressings, the Skinnnygirl creator also keeps her pantry stocked with plenty of olive oil, a wide array of crackers and several jars of tomato sauce. She keeps labeled woven baskets underneath the shelves to store bottled drinks and additional snacks too.

As she went further into the pantry, Frankel pivoted to show off the extensive shelving inside, which she uses to hold several dishes, bowls and large serving platters. “Everything is nested with its friends,” she said, noting how the dishes are carefully stacked on top of one another.

The far wall of the pantry, which also has numerous shelves, is where the Bravo personality keeps her overflow of kitchen equipment. “All of these appliances aren’t in the main kitchen because they’re in here,” she explained, aiming her phone at multiple coffee makers and toaster ovens. “I made that sound like it’s so fancy but [it’s not].”

On the other side of the appliances, Frankel stores baking sheets, cutting boards and other kitchen essentials, but she doesn’t like to place them on the shelves. Instead, she hands them on hooks fastened to the wall. As she explained, “I use a lot of hooks for trays because I don’t like clutter anywhere. Every inch is used.”

Before exiting the pantry, Frankel asked her followers: “What do you think?”

This brief home tour was likely a welcome distraction for the Bethenny & Fredrik alum, who has spent much of her time in recent weeks securing Personal Protective Equipment for hospital workers fighting the coronavirus crisis across the country via her BStrong foundation.

In an interview with radio.com in March, Frankel revealed that her organization was working tirelessly to produce 1 million face masks for healthcare workers.

Since then, the star has updated her 2.2 million Instagram followers about what BStrong has accomplished. In an April 14 Instagram post, Frankel wrote, “It is YOU who have made this disaster relief work possible delivering lifesaving protective equipment nationwide. We have distributed more than 17.5 million dollars in aid (200+ medical facilities, fire & police depts.)”

