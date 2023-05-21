Atta girl! Lainey Wilson is living her best life on the road, and gave Us Weekly a VIP backstage pass at a day in her life.

“I do all of my own glam on tour,” the country songstress, 31, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I love trying new products and techniques. It’s an art form of its own!”

Wilson — who released her latest LP, Bell Bottom Country, in October 2022 — is currently traveling across the United States as a special guest on Luke Combs’ headlining tour. While on the road, the CMA Awards winner is keen to bring her A-game to every crowd.

“I love perfecting the live versions of my music and being able to form a show to the energy of the city we are in,” she tells Us. “It makes each performance unique.”

Wilson continues: “Every time I hit that stage, there’s an indescribable feeling that takes over my body.”

While the “Hold My Halo” singer — who made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges at the ACMs earlier this month — loves putting on live shows, she recently found a second calling as an actress. Wilson made her acting debut on Yellowstone season 5.

“[Taylor Sheridan] had put a few of my songs in the show and then invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition, and that’s where I got to meet him,” Wilson told Us last month of landing the role of Abby on the Paramount+ western series. “[We] became buddies and, you know, I knew the friendship would lead to something. I didn’t know it necessarily meant me being in the show.”

She added at the time: “He called me last February and he said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you, and I want you to wear your bell bottoms. I want you to sing your own songs and be yourself but go by a musician named Abby.’”

The Louisiana native’s first Yellowstone appearance aired in the season 5 premiere, where her character soon found love with Ian Bohen’s Ryan. The first half of season 5 dropped in late 2022 before its midseason finale in January. Airdates for the remaining episodes, including the series finale, have yet to be announced. Show creator Sheridan, 52, for his part, is still hard at work writing the last scripts.

“No matter which direction it goes, it’s gonna be incredible because Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion,” Wilson gushed to Entertainment Tonight on May 11. “But yeah. I’m waiting for that call. I’m like, ‘Y’all let me know when to be there and I’ll be there.’”

As the “Watermelon Moonshine” artist is hopeful about her return to the Dutton Ranch, music remains her No. 1 focus.

“I will never not make songwriting my priority because the songwriting is what has given me all the rest of these opportunities,” Wilson told Us in April when asked if she’d pursue acting full-time after her Yellowstone experience.

Scroll below for an exclusive peek at Wilson’s day on tour: