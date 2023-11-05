Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison tied the knot with fiancée Lauren Zima after three years of dating.

Harrison, 52, and Zima, 35, said “I do” at a wedding ceremony in Napa Valley, California, on October 14, and celebrated with a big reception in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, November 4, People reports.

The Bachelor Nation alum confirmed he and the Entertainment Tonight personality were engaged via Instagram in October 2021. “I love you @laurenzima,” Harrison wrote alongside a photo of himself popping the question. “The next chapter starts now!”

A second photo featured the pair clinking champagne glasses while the Illinois native showed off her new diamond. “We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again n an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this,” Zima wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.”

Related: Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima's Relationship Timeline A match made in TV host heaven! Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima first connected professionally while working on The Bachelor and Entertainment Tonight, respectively, but their relationship eventually blossomed into something more. The couple started dating in August 2018 after the former “Roses and Rosé” host made the first move by sliding into Harrison’s DMs […]

Harrison later exclusively told Us that he was “incredibly happy” to have popped the question, sharing details about their “amazingly romantic weekend” getaway, revealing he proposed to the entertainment reporter “at a very special spot that means a lot to the both of us in Napa Valley at Brand Vineyard.”

The pair first began dating in 2018, making their relationship red carpet official at pre-Screen Actors Guild Party in January 2019. Zima revealed during a July 2019 episode of “The Viall Files” with Nick Viall that she had made the first move on the Texas native.

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. […]

“Oh, I DM’d him,” she confessed. “He just gave me a different vibe. … It was fairly overt. He mentioned something about picking his kids up or something. He somehow brought up being single, I think. And then I said something like, ‘I’m single now,’ and he was like, ‘Oh.’ But I said it in a more eloquent way. God, I don’t know. Somehow it was communicated … I opened the door and he walked through.”

Following her sliding into Harrison’s DMs, the couple went out for a drink and Zima began to see the reality TV personality through a new lens. “Not in a negative way … but I never looked at him and ever considered [if] I found him attractive,” she explained to Viall.

Rumors of a possible engagement between the lovebirds began to swirl in April when Harrison posted a photo of his now-fiancée wearing a white dress via Instagram.

Related: Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison's Engagement After Show Exit Next stop: “I do!” Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima felt the love from Bachelor Nation as news of their engagement made headlines, despite his rocky exit from the franchise. The 50-year-old Texas native revealed the major milestone via Instagram on Monday, October 25, writing, “I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!” Harrison shared […]

“‘I’d stop the world and melt with you’ @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime,” he captioned the snap.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Harrison quickly shut down the speculation after fans grew confused over the social media declaration, writing, “Wow you attend one wedding together … do one chicken dance and your hitched! I do love this bridesmaid though❤️.”

Harrison — who was fired from the Bachelor franchise after defending season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive comments — was previously married to his college sweetheart, Gwen Harrison. After 18 years of marriage, the now exes, who share son Joshua, 19, and daughter Taylor, 16, called it quits in 2012.