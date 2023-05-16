Move over Neil Lane. Tayshia Adams was spotted jewelry shopping with Luke Gulbranson at Tiffany & Co. in New York City.

In photos obtained by Page Six from the Sunday, May 14, outing, the 32-year-old former Bachelorette can be seen trying on rings as the 39-year-old Bravo alum looked on. The outlet reports that the pair weren’t shy about PDA during the shopping spree.

Adams and Gulbranson have yet to publicly comment on their relationship but have been spotted together in NYC several times in 2023. His former Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard subtly confirmed their romance when she posted a pic of the duo holding hands on Easter last month. After she deleted the post, Hubbard, 36, raised even more eyebrows.

“I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, they’re holding hands!’” Hubbard told Andy Cohen about the incident, hinting that she was asked to remove the snap from her Instagram. “But I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere.”

The former publicist compared the situation to the early days of her relationship with now-fiancé Carl Radke. “When Carl and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While it’s unclear whether Adams was looking for sparklers with Gulbranson because she is ready to take the next step, it wouldn’t be her first engagement ring. The former ABC star married her college sweetheart, Josh Bourelle, in February 2016. The twosome filed for divorce in October 2017.

“It’s not hard at all [to talk about the divorce on The Bachelorette] because it’s definitely something that I’ve experienced in the past and it led me to today,” Adams told Us Weekly before she made her debut as the season 16 Bachelorette in November 2020. “But I don’t want it to define me because it doesn’t define me. It’s just something that I grew from and I learned from.”

One month later, viewers watched her accept a proposal from Zac Clark. The twosome called it quits in November 2021.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” Adams explained to Us in December 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

She added at the time that she was cautious about being in another public romance. “I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned is I really wanna protect that in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while,” Adams said. “People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”