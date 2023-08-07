Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson Enjoy Date Night at The Eras Tour

It’s not a cruel summer for Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson. The couple were spotted enjoying a date night at one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour stops in Los Angeles.

The couple attended night three of Swift’s stint at SoFi stadium on Saturday, August 5. In an Instagram video shared by Mermade Hair — the brand that hosted the twosome — Adams, 32, was filmed with her arms wrapped around Gulbranson, 39, while hanging out with Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin, Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi. Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber and more were also in attendance.

Adams posted her own pics from the concert via Instagram on Sunday, August 6, one of which features her and Gulbranson’s feet next to eat other. “Ahhhhh a night for the books!!!💖✨🪩🎸Still can’t believe I made it to the eras tour!!!” she captioned the post before asking fans, “What surprise songs are we manifesting next?!? lmk.”

Gulbranson for his part, can be seen wearing an Eras Tour T-shirt in an Instagram video uploaded by a friend on Sunday.

Adams and Gulbranson first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, with things heating up in April after they were pictured holding hands on Easter in a since-deleted snap shared by Gulbranson’s Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard. Later that month, Hubbard, 36, confirmed the duo are dating while explaining why she deleted the Easter pic.

“I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, they’re holding hands!’” she said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When pushed for more details by host Andy Cohen, Hubbard noted that she knows “what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere,” adding that the couple is “just trying to make it work.”

Weeks later, Adams and Gulbranson stepped out for a shopping spree in May, during which Adams was photographed trying on rings at Tiffany & Co. in New York City.

“It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future.”

Bachelor Nation met Adams when she competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. After she was linked to Derek Peth and John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise, she was named the season 16 Bachelorette. Adams got engaged to Zac Clark on the ABC show, but the two called it quits in November 2021, with a source exclusively telling Us at the time that they “couldn’t fully commit to each other.”

Gulbranson, for his part, was linked to The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby following BravoCon in October 2022. Their romance was short-lived as Darby, 35, revealed during a January appearance on WWHL that they had parted ways.

“Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore. Really, my life is very complicated,” she explained. “As you guys can imagine, I’m going through a very difficult situation. … Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things.”