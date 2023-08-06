Channing Tatum wins all the dad points for his custom Eras Tour outfit.

Tatum, 43, stepped out at Taylor Swift’s Saturday, August 5, concert in Los Angeles in a DIY shirt that paid homage to her Midnights song “Anti-Hero.”

The Magic Mike star was pictured by eagle-eyed Swifties at the SoFi concert wearing a black tee that read, “It’s me, hi, I’m the dad, it’s me,” according to social media snaps. Swift, 33, notably sings the same line in her “Anti-Hero” chorus but swaps “dad” for “problem.” Tatum — whose outfit teased that daughter Everly, 10, was his main reason for hitting up the show — completed his look with a bejeweled heart around his right eye, which the Grammy winner donned on the cover of her 2019 LP, Lover.

Tatum has not shared further details about his Eras Tour experience, though girlfriend Zoë Kravitz counts Swift as one of her close pals.

“She was my [quarantine] pod,” Kravitz, 34, previously told GQ in November 2022, noting she spent the coronavirus lockdown with Swift and then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in England. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

The Big Little Lies alum even helped Swift write some of her Midnights tracks, which came out in October 2022.

Tatum balances his private relationship with Kravitz and raising Everly. The Dog director became a father in 2013 when he and then-wife Jenna Dewan — whom he met filming Step Up in 2006 — welcomed their daughter. The twosome ultimately split five years later in 2018, but have remained amicable coparents.

“Channing has nothing but the utmost respect for Jenna,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “He will always hold her in the highest regard as the mother of their child and nothing could ever change that. Despite the fact that they couldn’t make things work as a couple, they have a wonderful coparenting relationship and very healthy communication.”

Tatum and Dewan, 42, have each moved on since their divorce was finalized in 2019. While the Alabama native has been dating Kravitz since 2021, Dewan found love with fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Callum.

While coparenting, Tatum had to brush up on his girl dad skills to take care of his Everly on his own.

“I didn’t plan to be a single dad. That was not in the cards [or] in my planning, at the least. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, ‘She’s a girl,’” he confessed during a June appearance on NBC’s Today show. “I was, like, looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street.”

Tatum continued at the time: “I’m just trying to get by. I think like every other parent, you’re just trying not to mess your kids up. But you know you’re going to. When I knew I was going to have a kid, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m probably going to be the parent — I plan to be the parent — who was probably going to get her in more trouble than I kept her out of.’ And then as they kind of get older, you start to realize, ‘Oh, I have to set boundaries.’”