It all comes back around! Jenna Dewan joked she’s worried her daughter, Everly, will follow in her “sassy” footsteps once she’s a teen.

“I’m just over here prepping for teenage years,” Dewan, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly of her daughter, 10, on Wednesday, June 7, while promoting her partnership with Mother’s Cookies for their Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign. “I know what I was like as a teenager, so I can only imagine my karma that I have coming to me.”

The Step Up actress — who shares Everly “Evie” with ex-husband Channing Tatum — confessed: “I was not, not sassy, let’s put it that way. I was not, not without an opinion, so I can’t wait.”

Although Evie just turned 10 on May 31, Dewan explained that she is already so grown up. (The Connecticut native and the Magic Mike actor, 43, called it quits in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized the following year.)

“I’ve had all the emotions this week. I’ve had, like, big tears. I’ve also had just, like, my heart exploding with pride for her,” the Rookie star told Us. “And we had a lot of milestones in this one 10th birthday. She had her first school trip and we went to Disney, then we did all these fun things. And it’s great.”

The Supergirl alum, who also shares 3-year-old son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee, revealed she’s “still mind-blown” that her daughter is in double digits.

“I still sometimes look at her like she’s still my little baby. My mom had told me that [would happen],” Dewan recalled. “She’s like, ‘There’ll be a moment where you go, I made this. Oh my god.’”

Looking back at her decade as a mom, the former Flirty Dancing host shared she’s survived one challenge after another while navigating parenthood. “Just on a simple level, I would say school drop-offs with Evie [was the toughest hurdle]. That was a big journey for me,” she remembered. “She put me through the paces of never wanting me to leave and me having to, like, navigate that. There’s always something.”

When it comes to her son, whom she welcomed in March 2020, Dewan told Us that Callum “has no fear, so he will throw anything [and] jump off anything.” That fearlessness has caused a new set of hurdles for the Tamara actress.

“I’m, like, ‘OK, where do I hold the boundary? Where do I let him figure it out?’ [I’m] not real good about letting him fall. I’m having to learn a lot of these [things],” she said. “I think parenting, is a lot of times, it’s a mirror for you. I’m learning that in my own life and I can see how my kids are showing that to me.”

Despite being unsure of what her little ones will do next, Dewan told Us she’s prepped and ready for fun this summer with the help of Mother’s Cookies. (The brand has launched its Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign to help parents celebrate the “smaller moments this summer.”)

“Both kids came back from school their last day and [asked], ‘What [are] were gonna do?’ [I said], ‘We’re gonna cook with Mother’s Cookies. We’re gonna make cupcakes and cookies’ and both [with their] mouth open [asked], ‘Are you serious?’” the Witches of East End alum recalled of how her family kicked off summer with the baked goods. “[The] kids are busy. They have so many activities. I’m busy working and mothering and all this. [So] finding and creating the space just to say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do cookies for an hour’ or for Evie, it used to be ‘go outside and make a fairy house’ or we’re gonna do something that is slowing us down. It’s intentional, but I’m open to however it ends up looking.”

Mother’s Cookies has also declared Saturday, June 10, National Frosted Cookie Day, which Dewan plans to take part in with her kids.

“These are, like, literally my favorite cookies and have been forever,” she gushed to Us. “And my kids [love them]. I will be making something with them. We did cupcakes and we did cookies for the end of school year celebration. But now I’m thinking for June 10th, I’m gonna maybe do the Rice Crispy treats and add in the Mother’s [Circus] Animals Cookies.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi