Jenna Dewan Looks Unbelievably Toned in Sexy High-Waisted Bikini: Photo

Fabulous figure! Jenna Dewan looked sultry in a black bikini.

The Step Up actress, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, May 29, to show off the chic two-piece. In the stellar snap, the She Made Me Do It star posed in front of a mirror in her closet with one hand ruffling up her brunette locks. The sexy set featured an underwire top, spaghetti straps and high-waisted bottoms.

For glam, the Rookie actress rocked a fresh face. Her hair was parted down the middle and swept backwards. To accessorize, Dewan rocked gold rings and long pearly nails. The dancer captioned the photo with a black heart emoji and tagged the swimsuit brand, Monday Swimwear.

This wasn’t the first time the Witches of East End actress sported a trendy swimsuit. Earlier this month, Dewan posted a series of photos with her beau, Steve Kazee. In one candid shot, the lovebirds could be seen walking out of the ocean after taking a dip. Dewan, for her part, slayed in a cutout bandeau top and matching blue bottoms. The Shameless actor, 47, meanwhile, looked extra handsome with sun kissed skin and funky printed shorts.

In the carousel of photos, the Wedding Year actress also shared sweet pics of her two kids, Everly, 9, and Callum, 2. Everly stuck her tongue out — which was stained red from a popsicle — and took a selfie with her mom. Dewan posed with a kissy face and donned a straw hat and back one-piece finished with a plunging neckline. The mother-daughter duo also showed off their killer dance moves in a boomerang video with bubbles flying around them.

Callum also joined in the family fun and held the World of Dance actress’ hand while going for a walk to the beach. He rocked a white and pink swim shirt and rainbow-colored bathing suit.

Dewan shares Everly, 9, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. After meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006, the twosome started dating and tied the knot three years later in 2009. In May 3013, they welcomed daughter Everly. After nearly nine years together, the couple announced their divorce in April 2018.

Six months later, in October 2018, Dewan was spotted holding hands with Kazee. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2019 that the Playboy Club star was pregnant with her second child, the first with the Tempting Fate actor. A month before welcoming son Callum, the Tony award winner got on one knee and proposed to Dewan in February 2020.

Although the couple haven’t tied the knot, the Six Wives of Henry Lefay told Us in November 2021 that she and Kazee are still “planning [and] talking about it.” She continued to gush that her fiancé has a “beautiful bond” with Everly.