Basketball boy! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee rang in their son Callum’s 2nd birthday with a sports-themed bash.

“It was only apt that we had a basketball themed birthday for our little baller,” the former World of Dance host, 41, captioned a Monday, March 7, Instagram slideshow. “@kentuckymbb meet your future recruit! Swipe for my little man’s highlight reel.”

In the social media upload, the actress gave a glimpse of her son’s party decor, from basketball balloons to matching tableware. Not only was the birthday boy’s cake shaped like a basketball, but he shot hoops in his Fisher Price basket as well.

“Skills!” James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, commented on the post.

Dewan and her 46-year-old fiancé’s baby boy was born in March 2020, joining big sister Everly, 8. (The Rookie star welcomed her daughter in May 2013 with then-husband Channing Tatum.)

The Gracefully You author posted a touching Instagram tribute to Callum on Sunday, March 6.

“Two years ago, this little one came into this world, instantly changing all of our lives for the better,” the Connecticut native captioned a montage of throwback videos, including footage from the hospital. “I am so proud and grateful to be your mama. Thank you for being a daily reminder to Trust and to Find. The. Joy. We love you so much!!!!!!”

The Supergirl alum went on to write that “an intuitive” told her mid-pregnancy that she was “carrying the energy of the sun,” explaining, “[They said] that he will have a little spark of magic to him and happiness will radiate. He will bring everyone around him together. My sweet boy- this and so so much more is true. You blow me away every single day. I live for watching the spark in your eyes and the love in your huge infectious beautiful smile so unique to you and only you. You heal and lift everyone around you. And it cannot be a coincidence that your special light came into our world and our lives when it did, so easily and effortlessly felt, no matter what was happening in the world around.”

Kazee, for his part, posted a photo from Callum’s party to his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday Bub!” the Tony winner gushed.

He and Dewan started dating in 2018, announcing their pregnancy news two years later. The Kentucky native proposed to his partner just one month ahead of their baby boy’s arrival.

