Body-ody-ody! Celebrities have proved that bikini season isn’t limited to summer.

Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more stars turned up the heat at the start of 2023, showing off their famous figures in sexy swimsuits despite the cooler temperatures.

Harvey kicked off the new year on vacation in Brazil, flaunting her sizzling silhouette in a patterned red and white bikini. In January Instagram photos, the influencer was seen lounging on a boat in the string swimsuit, which also featured black lining. Harvey accessorized with rounded black sunglasses and wore her hair in sleek knotless braids. The model topped the look off with trendy white toenail polish.

The SKN by LH founder set the tone for 2023 in her January/February cover story for Essence magazine, sharing that she was focusing on “self-love” following her June 2022 split from Michael B. Jordan.

“I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone,” she explained in her interview, which was published in December 2022. “This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

It appears Ratajkowski is on a similar journey. The actress filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 before sparking a brief romance with Pete Davidson. Us Weekly confirmed before the new year that the duo pulled the plug on their romance.

Like Harvey, the My Body author spent the holidays soaking up the sun. Ratajkowski frolicked around the Cayman Islands in tiny bikinis in a January Instagram dump. One snap showed her posing from behind in a multicolored two-piece that featured a daring thong and exposed her backside. She then displayed the front of the swimsuit in a sexy mirror selfie. In a different shot, the Gone Girl star looked unreal in a red set that included a triangle top and high-waisted bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian is also living her best life. The reality star, who tied the knot with Travis Barker in May 2022, wished her fans a happy new year and posted a social media snap of herself enjoying a dip in a hot tub wearing a sultry bathing suit.

Keep scrolling to see more steamy snaps of celebrities in bikinis in 2023: