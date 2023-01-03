Living her best life! Emily Ratajkowski kicked off 2023 by serving Us with some heat.

In a series of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, January 2, the model, 31, was seen frolicking around the Cayman Islands in a number of string bikinis. The first snap showed Ratajkowski posing from behind in a multicolored two-piece that featured a daring thong that exposed her bum. She then showed off the front of the swimsuit in a sexy mirror selfie. In a different shot, the Gone Girl star looked unreal in a red set that included a triangle top and high-waisted bottoms. Other images saw Ratajkowski soaking up the sun on the beach with friends.

A day earlier, the My Body author gave fans a glimpse at her New Year’s Eve celebration, which included dinner and dancing. “2023” Ratajkowski captioned an Instagram carousel of herself in a sparkly halter dress that was equipped with an open back. She paired the festive getup with strappy sandal heels and had her hair styled in shaggy waves.

Ratajkowski’s holiday getaway comes shortly after her split with Pete Davidson. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that the We Are Your Friends actress and the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, decided to go their separate ways after two months of dating.

Davidson and Ratajkowski are “over,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the breakup was amicable.

Us broke the news in November that the comedian and runway star had been getting to know each other following their respective splits from Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Bear-McClard over the summer.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Bear-McClard, 41, in July 2022 after four years of marriage. The former couple share son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born in March 2021. Davidson and Kardashian, 42, called it quits in August after nine months together.

Although Davidson and Ratajkowski were romantically linked, the two kept their options open and were both spotted with other people while together. Davidson was seen at a New York Rangers game on December 15 with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott, leading some fans to speculate that he was dating one of them.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer on December 21. One day later, she revealed on her “High Low” podcast that she recently downloaded a dating app.

