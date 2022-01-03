Sexy swimwear! While celebs are always taking to the ‘gram to show off their fabulous figures and stellar swim style, it’s pretty clear that the stars are set on kicking their looks into high gear for 2022.

Because whether they’re embracing body chains and bucket hats or bold two-pieces with chic-as-can-be cover ups, the stars are making it clear that bathing suits are anything but boring. Their feisty photos are always a fashion statement. From poolside pics to photo ops snapped during a tropical getaway, stars far and wide have already taken the opportunity to show off their fit figures and stellar style.

The stars of the Real Housewives have obviously served up their fair share of fierce photos. And rest assured, there’s much more to come from the ladies.

One must-mention is none other than the countess herself, Luann de Lesseps. The 56-year-old reality star showed off her insane abs during a January trip to Tulum. While she typically keeps her suits on the simple side, she’s all about upping her accessory game. From wide-brimmed hats to puka shell anklets, the Real Housewives of New York City star certainly knows how to make a statement.

Her secret? Staying healthy. “The older we get, we gotta work harder at staying in shape,” the singer previously told Us Weekly’s Stylish. She’s a big fan of running, playing tennis, working out and doing yoga.

De Lesseps’ costar, Leah McSweeney, also kicked off 2022 with a tropical vaycay. The Married to the Mob founder popped over to the Dominican Republic and wasted no time showing off her sporty side in a basic black bikini.

“Nothing on Instagram is real. Except this perfect dive,” she jokingly captioned an action shot of herself jumping off a boat.

The Bravolebs aren’t the only ones to step up their game in the new year. The Selling Sunset crew have also been making a point to show off their fabulous figures.

Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause have shared sexy snap after sexy snap during their Cabo San Lucas getaway in honor of their birthday. The duo typically leans toward bright colors, animal print and simple silhouettes. Some of their favorite brands include Mimi the Label, David Koma and Stone Fox Swim.

To see all these looks and more of the best bikini moments from 2022, keep scrolling! From Molly Sims to Addison Rae, we’re rounding up the sexiest swimwear, ahead.