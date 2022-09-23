Gwyneth Paltrow is showing herself some love! The actress shared a stunning bikini photo and opened up about aging ahead of her upcoming milestone birthday.

In a photo posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 23, the Sliding Doors actress, 49, is seen leaping into the air while rocking a string swimsuit. “Musing on a milestone,” she captioned the post, directing her followers to an essay she published on her lifestyle website, Goop.

“On September 27, I’ll turn 50,” Paltrow began in the article. “As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of the time passed.”

The California native expressed that while she understands growing older can be daunting, life for her “seems to be getting sweeter.”

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change,” she wrote.

Paltrow went on to praise her body as a “map of the evidence of all the days.” She continued: “[My body is] a collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from over burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines.” (The Oscar winner shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The former couple divorced in 2016. Paltrow married TV director Brad Falchuk in 2018.)

The Iron Man actress expressed that she does what she can to “strive for good health and longevity” but ultimately accepts the changes happening within her.

“I accept,” she wrote. “I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”

As she enters a new chapter, Paltrow also shared what she wants “to do with the rest of my time here.”

She revealed she hopes to “slow down” and “make my circle smaller.” Paltrow also shared that she “would like to cook dinner more … I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings … I would like to continue to open the deepest party of myself to my husband, even though it scares me.”