That’s so Goop! Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about what she eats in a day, and her revelations were mostly predictable but not without surprises.

“First thing I do when I wake up is oil pulling with coconut oil, so I have raw, organic coconut oil,” the actress, 47, explained in a YouTube video published by Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday, January 7. “I put a spoonful in my mouth. While I’m opening curtains and everything, I’m sort of swishing it around. It’s an Ayurvedic way to remove bacteria from the mouth.”

Paltrow follows up this practice with water, coffee and “quiet time” with husband Brad Falchuk. “We sort of catch up on email and news, and then I wake my kids up,” she noted. The Goop founder shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Since the Avengers: Endgame star is “not a big breakfast person,” she heads straight to the gym after dropping her children off at school. “I always have a big thing of water at the gym, and I put two of our Goop Glows in there for Vitamin C and for skin,” she divulged. “I’m obsessed with that stuff. It’s like my morning kind of orange juice.”

Paltrow then heads into the Goop office, where she showers and indulges in a smoothie. “I try to have a smoothie that has some good fat and some protein and some fiber,” she said. “So sometimes I’ll have, like, a cacao and almond butter smoothie with some spinach and some protein powder.” Even the Oscar winner skips out on certain meal options if she’s “in a rush,” so instead, she has peanut butter protein bars that must stay refrigerated.

Paltrow dines on Goop-friendly items while in the office, meaning her lunches consist of everything from tacos to salads to turkey burgers. The “snack cupboard” provides “salty and crunchy” treats for the afternoon, including pretzels and cashews paired with green tea.

For dinner, her kids “love Asian food,” so the family has “some kind of Asian fish, noodles on the side.” Apple is a vegetarian, so there is always a customized entrée for her too. The brood also enjoys “one-pot dinners” endorsed by Goop.

Paltrow admitted that she has been trying to drink less on weeknights, but “sometimes, you know, work is tough and you just need one.” She likes a Gibson, which is “very my father,” or a Japanese whiskey on the rocks.

The only things the Shakespeare in Love actress will not eat are dill, “baby mammals” such as lamb and veal or octopus. Her cheat meals include fries and pasta. She also will have an egg sandwich — or take an IV — to help with a hangover, though she believes she is “too old to not hold my liquor.”

Paltrow attributes her love of food to her late father, Bruce Paltrow: “He really infused my brother [Jake Paltrow] and I with that incredible love and appreciation for food and good ingredients and the experience of eating with people you love.”