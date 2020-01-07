Gwyneth Paltrow is a “pretty regular” gal, at least when it comes to her snacking habits! While walking the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, the actress opened up about her go-to noshes.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 47, was chatting with Ryan Seacrest when he asked notoriously healthy Paltrow for her no-nonsense advice for healthy snacking. “I [snack on] pretty regular stuff,” Paltrow told Seacrest, 45, much to his surprise. “I have two teenagers [Apple, 15, and Moses, 13], so they — you know, I try to get the healthier version of the things.”

As the American Idol host pointed out, finding more nutritious versions of certain foods isn’t as tricky as one might think. “You can do that with chocolate, you can do that with chips, you can do it with all that stuff,” he said.

Paltrow agreed, noting that her favorite tortilla chips, produced by Siete, are grain-free and made with avocado oil.

“Oh my god, I’m obsessed with Siete,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost replied. “They also make salsa, and they make dips, as well. I like the lime-flavored Sietes.”

Paltrow, on the other hand, said she was a fan of the Fuego flavor, which is a bit spicy thanks to some red chile powder, jalapeño powder and habanero powder.

Seacrest relived his like-minded interaction with Paltrow during the episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Monday, January 6. Calling it one of his “most fun moments” from the Golden Globes red carpet, the Georgia native added that he had “no idea” Paltrow was also a fan of his own go-to chip brand, creating “such a bonding moment” for the pair.

Chips aside, The Politician star made sure she had plenty of healthy food on Golden Globes Sunday. Before the awards show, she enjoyed lunch at Kreation Kafe — an eatery that specializes in cold-pressed juices and nutritious meals and snacks — with her husband, Brad Falchuk, and upon returning home she was tempted to treat herself to an unexpected dessert.

“My gorgeous stepson made a cookie buffet to tempt me but maybe I should wait … “ she wrote over video footage of several homemade pastries. The spread included cookies stuffed with brownie pieces, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Though Paltrow seemingly didn’t indulge, she was certainly appreciative of the sweets!