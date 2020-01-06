Celebs gotta eat! Stars flocked to the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, to celebrate the best of the best in TV and movies, and there was no shortage of tasty food on hand.

Some stars, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, opted for some pre-awards show fuel. The Politician star, 47, took to her Instagram Stories a few hours before the ceremony on Sunday and shared a snapshot of her husband, Brad Falchuk, enjoying a meal before all of the chaos. “A walk to lunch with hubs @bradfalchuk,” Paltrow captioned the photo, which featured 48-year-old Falchuk sitting at a table with a drink in front of him.

Paltrow included #kreationkafe in her post, indicating she and her husband enjoyed lunch at the healthy chain, which specializes in cold-pressed juices and nutritious meals and snacks. Upon returning home, however, the actress was greeted by an entirely different type of food — baked goods!

“My gorgeous stepson made a cookie buffet to tempt me but maybe I should wait … “ she wrote over video footage of several homemade pastries. The spread included cookies stuffed with brownie pieces, chocolate chip cookies and brownies.

During the show, which was held at The Beverly Hilton, stars dined on a completely vegan feast for the first time ever. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the last-minute decision to serve a completely plant-based menu just days before the Globes, revealing a three-course spread that consisted of chilled golden beet soup, king oyster mushroom “scallops” — a.k.a. mushrooms meant to look like the fish — and a sweet opera dome for dessert.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement upon debuting this year’s vegan menu. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

Though food was served at the Globes, that didn’t stop surprise guests Beyoncé and Jay-Z from bringing their own champagne to the event. According to a tweet from Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the duo slipped into the ceremony along with a bodyguard, who was carrying two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne. Jay-Z, 50, purchased the bubbly, which is also known as “Ace of Spades” on account of its distinctive label, in 2014.

The after parties were food-filled as well. At the HBO Golden Globes After Party, Larry David was spotted carrying a big plate of food and chatting with Succession star Nicholas Braun. The Golden Globes Netflix After Party presented by Moët and Chandon included Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig chowing down on cheeseburgers, in addition to Nikki Reed helping herself to some french fries.

