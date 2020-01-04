Food fit for Hollywood’s finest! The stars will be eating well at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 5, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Unlike most awards shows, such as the Oscars or the Emmys, the Golden Globes include a sit-down meal, which means the famous faces in attendance will be eating and drinking while the winners are announced.

What’s more? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday, January 2, that a last-minute change had been made to the menu, making it now entirely plant-based for the first time ever. The organization sees this bold step as a way to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement to the Associated Press. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

So, what’s for dinner? The three-course menu, which was created by The Beverly Hilton’s executive chef, Matthew Morgan, and executive pastry chef, Thomas Henzi, includes plenty of tasty and hearty vegetables and grains. There will also be a signature Moët & Chandon cocktail on hand as well as a dessert that resembles “an opera cake.” Though an earlier version of the menu included a fish dish, that entrée has now been scrapped in favor of king oyster mushroom “scallops.”

The complete menu was unveiled on Thursday. As Morgan put it, “It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan.” Come Sunday, the environmentally conscious meal will be served to approximately 1,300 of Hollywood’s elite in the hotel’s famed International Ballroom.

Though Morgan was initially surprised when he was told about the sudden menu change late last month, he’s now eager to prepare the all-vegan feast. “It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” he explained to the AP. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.”

Scroll down to see what else the stars will be eating and drinking at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards!