



Awards season is officially underway! Moët & Chandon announced the official cocktail of the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony on Monday, December 16, and the libation has some star-studded roots.

The brand, which is the official champagne of the Golden Globes and has been for over a quarter of a century, enlisted acclaimed fashion designer LaQuan Smith to help create the drink for the upcoming ceremony. The awards show is slated to take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on January 5, 2020.

Called The Moët Golden Hour, the cocktail is made with Moët Imperial Brut, fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit-infused vodka, and garnished with pineapple smoked salt.

Smith, 31, whose designs have been worn by Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, drew inspiration for the libation from the time of day just before sunset that is often colloquially referred to as the “golden hour.” As the designer sees it, the atmosphere created by the setting sun is one of ideal lighting and glamour, making it the ideal inspiration for an official awards show drink.

“I crafted the Moët Golden Hour to be an intersection of the timeless classic Moët Imperial Brut, but spun with a fresh twist,” Smith tells Us Weekly exclusively. “As a designer who has been a part of my clientele’s preparation for big events, I’m honored to be working with Moët & Chandon on the road to the Globes with my signature Moët Golden Hour cocktail. I was inspired by the glamour of getting ready for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights and wanted to capture the essence of the golden hour moment.”

Smith tells Us the cocktail has an “an effervescent citrus tang” that will leave drinkers feeling “refreshed and glamorous.”

While the drink is easy enough to prepare at home, Moët & Chandon is making things a tad easier for Golden Globes watchers with the release of its first-ever limited-edition box that contains all of the cocktail’s ingredients.

The box, which is available for purchase via Giftgram, includes a 750 mL bottle of Moët Impérial Brut, two Moët Impérial mini bottles, two Moët Mini Champagne flutes, two oversized gold stemmed Moët & Chandon champagne coupes, six golden cocktail skewers and The Moët Golden Hour recipe card. It retails for $100.

If you prefer the DIY-route, scroll down for The Moët Golden Hour recipe and prepare to drink like a star!

The Moët Golden Hour

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 1.5 oz Moët Imperial Brut

• 0.8 oz Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka

• 1.1 oz fresh pineapple juice

• 0.35 oz simple syrup

• Pineapple chunk sprinkled with smoked salt, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine and shake the vodka, pineapple juice and simple syrup in a shaker. Pour the mixture into a coupe glass and top with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut. Garnish with a fresh pineapple chunk sprinkled with smoked salt and serve.