Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes Her ‘Sex Life Is Over’ After Living With Brad Falchuk

Turning into roommates? Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her decision to move in with husband Brad Falchuk after spending their first year of marriage in different homes.

“So our sex life is over,” the 47-year-old Goop founder quipped to Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday, January 7. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, 48, who tied the knot in September 2018, previously made headlines after she revealed the Glee producer stayed at his own place when his kids — Brody and Isabella — were in his care.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow told the Sunday Times in June 2019. “I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

The Avengers actress shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The pair split in 2014 after a decade of marriage. Paltrow confirmed in August 2019 that Falchuk moved in with her.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” she told InStyle at the time. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

More recently, Paltrow gushed about Falchuk at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, which the couple attended together.

“I’m Goop from head-to-toe, but [Brad is] very charming, he’s very convincing,” she told E! after revealing that she considers herself “semi-retired” from acting. “Im married to [The Politician’s] writer, and he asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me.”

Falchuk, for his part, raved about his wife in her Harper’s cover story.

“There’s a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is,” he said. “And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that’s the one that I keep getting struck by and can’t believe I’m married to. All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It’s like, well, when that’s your wife, how do you not have the same approach?”

