Even though her lifestyle company, Goop, has become a huge success, acting is still a top priority for Gwyneth Paltrow — and she came to that realization when she joined the cast of The Politician.

“I’m sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do,” the Oscar winner, 47, told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5. “But I’m married to the writer [Brad Falchuk], and he asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me.”

When Seacrest, 45, pointed out that he is surprised Paltrow was able to find time in her busy schedule to star in the show, she responded, “I’m Goop from head-to-toe, but [Brad is] very charming, he’s very convincing.”

Falchuk, 48, cocreated the Netflix comedy-drama with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. In addition to Paltrow, the series stars Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton. It was nominated for two awards on Sunday: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy (Platt).

Despite being “semi-retired,” The Politician was not the actress’ only project in 2019. She also reprised her role as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Paltrow — who was previously married to Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016 — met Falchuk on the set of Glee in 2010. They started dating five years later, got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot that September.

“She’s the greatest human being ever,” the American Horror Story cocreator wrote via Instagram in September 2019 in honor of the Iron Man star’s birthday. “She’s not perfect – her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings. Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her. … She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that.”

Although the couple have been married for more than a year, they only recently moved in together. Paltrow explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2019 that they were “just trying to be mindful” of their blended family. (Falchuk coparents teens Isabella and Brody with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.)

“[We wanted to] give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said. “Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”