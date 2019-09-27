



Gwyneth Paltrow has her fair share of imperfections, and her husband, Brad Falchuk, loves every single one of them.

The former Glee writer, 48, took to his Instagram on Friday, September 27, to wish his wife a happy 47th birthday and name the many traits — good and bad — that make her who she is.

“Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it — she’s the greatest human being ever.,” Falchuk captioned a photo of the Goop founder at the beach. “She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings. Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her.”

The American Horror Story co-creator went on to list the many things he loves about the Shakespeare in Love star.

“Blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too,” he wrote. “Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world. She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that.”

He ended his post, “Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you.”

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018 after meeting on the set of Glee in 2014. In June, the Oscar winner revealed that she and her husband weren’t living together. She told the Sunday Times that Falchuk would stay in a separate home when his kids were with him, while Paltrow would live in her house nearby.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the Seven star said at the time.

The Royal Tenenbaums actress confirmed in an interview with InStyle in August that she and her husband had plans to finally move in together after almost a year of marriage.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” she said. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

Before his relationship with Paltrow, Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik from 1994 to 2013. The former couple share two children: daughter Isabella and son Brady.

The Iron Man actress’ wedding to the Pose producer came two years after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Chris Martin. The Coldplay frontman, 42, and the Emma star, who were married from 2003 to 2016, are parents of two kids: daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. The British musician is currently dating Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.

The Talented Mr. Ripley actress told attendees at an Advertising Week panel earlier this week that her ex-husband and her current husband are friendly with each other because of her and Martin’s “conscious uncoupling” before their official divorce.

“Chris and I really thought we would really love to do this in a way that we remain a family, even though we’re not a couple,” she said. “People freaked out. They were like, ‘This is nuts. This is insane. We hate you.’”

She continued, “At this point, it’s something that even though people were like, ‘What is this? We don’t get it,’ a lot of pushback, now it’s something that people are like, ‘Oh wait. Yeah, this might be a good thing to do.’”

