Gwyneth Paltrow does things her own way — and marriage is no different! The Goop founder opened up about her relationship with husband Brad Falchuk in an interview published on Sunday, June 9, and she didn’t hold back.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow, 46, told the Sunday Times, noting that the Glee producer, 48, stays in his own nearby home when his children from a previous marriage are with him.

As for coparenting Falchuk’s son, Brody, and daughter, Isabella, Paltrow — who is the mom of daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin — adds that it’s not always smooth sailing.

“I have no idea,” she said when asked if she’s a good stepmom. “I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

The Avengers: Endgame actress continued: “My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I’m not his mother, he’s not my son, but he knows he is very special to me.”

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has been open about her and her husband’s living arrangements. “We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly,” she told WSJ magazine in September 2018, the same month the pair wed in the Hamptons. “It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing.”

Paltrow and the Coldplay singer have continued to cordially coparent their children after calling it quits on their marriage in 2014 — and their bond has continued to grow.

“Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends,” Paltrow told The Times, noting that she’s equally as fond of Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. “I adore her. She’s a fantastic woman.”

