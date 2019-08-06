



Finally under one roof! Nearly one year after Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot, they are ready to live together.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” the 46-year-old actress told InStyle magazine in a profile published on Tuesday, August 6. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, 48, exchanged vows in front of family and friends in East Hampton, New York, in September 2018. The Avengers: Endgame star was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016. The exes share daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. Falchuk, for his part, also has a son, Brody, and daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

Paltrow revealed in June that the Glee producer stayed at his own place when his kids were with him.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the Goop founder told the Sunday Times at the time, noting that Falchuk’s separate home was nearby.

When asked about her relationship with Falchuk’s children, Paltrow admitted that she has “no idea” if she is a good stepmom.

“I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls,” she admitted. “If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

Martin, for his part, recently reconciled with girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, August 2, that the 42-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actress were giving their relationship another shot nearly two months after reports of their breakup made headlines.

