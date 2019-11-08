Gwyneth Paltrow Through the Years

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow’s career has been anything but predictable. As the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, Gwyneth quickly made an impression as young Hollywood royalty. Her career started off with a bang, gaining critical acclaim for her work in films like Seven, Emma, Sliding Doors and Shakespeare in Love, the last of which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1998.

Gwyneth continued to catch viewers’ eyes through her diverse career, taking her talents to television, fashion and business as well. She became the face of iconic brands like Coach, Estee Lauder fragrances and even founded her own wildly popular lifestyle outlet, Goop, in 2008. The wellness blog has weathered its fair share of controversial moments, including backlash for promoting vaginal steam, dangerous coffee enemas and most recently, encouraging readers to pursue their “leanest liveable weight.”

Through all her professional successes, Gwyneth has faced heartache in her personal life. After marrying Coldplay singer Chris Martin in December 2003 and welcoming their two children, Apple and Moses, the couple announced they would be separating in March 2014. Their statement became an instant meme, as the eccentric exes coined the term “conscious uncoupling.” Shortly after, Gwyneth found love again with now-husband, Brad Falchuk, whom she married in September 2018 after meeting on the set of Glee years earlier.

