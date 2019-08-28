



Not a fan? When it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, don’t count on Martha Stewart’s support.

“I don’t follow Goop,” Stewart, 78, said when asked about the company on “The Corp” podcast on Tuesday, August 27. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling.”

Stewart continued, “I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs … If they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars.”

The lifestyle guru also noted that if someone has “a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed.” She concluded by wishing Paltrow “good luck” on her journey.

Stewart last expressed her thoughts on Paltrow, 46, and other stars entering the lifestyle space in July on Good Day New York. However, her feedback was far from negative.

“I think they all like ‘home,’ and they like the subject of living,” she said at the time. “To have spearheaded that industry — I feel very proud of having done that — it is an industry now.”

Though Stewart recently praised Paltrow’s initiative, the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost has frequently shaded the Academy Award winner’s business ventures. When the cookbook author appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2017, a caller asked Stewart of her thoughts on Goop’s health claims.

“Who’s Goop?” she said at the time. This jab, however, came after she slammed the Avengers: Endgame actress in a Net-A-Porter interview in 2014.

“She just needs to be quiet — she’s a movie star,” said Stewart. “If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

Paltrow has previously responded to Stewart’s criticism. “No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated,” she joked while speaking at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit in 2014. “I’ll try to recover.”

Goop has gone from strength to strength since launching as a weekly email newsletter in 2008. It later expanded into a lifestyle website that now features an e-commerce component. Paltrow has also opened Goop standalone stores in cities like Los Angeles and New York.

The company has a podcast and has also debuted the luxury clothing collection Goop Label and a skincare line.

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Paltrow’s brand is valued at $250 million.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!