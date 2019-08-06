Gwyneth-Paltrow-Curses-Out-Instagram-User-Who-Questions-Her-Cooking-Skills





Gwyneth Paltrow rocked a flowery crown and a filthy mouth during an Instagram Live Q&A over the weekend as a user doubted her culinary prowess.

“Do I actually cook?” the 46-year-old said, squinting at a question from another Instagram user on her screen. “Yes, I f–king cook! Goddamnit. You think I would write — you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn’t cook?”

After thanking her supporters for supporting her, Paltrow added, “F—k that person!”

For the record, the Oscar winner has five cookbooks to her name: 2011’s Notes From My Kitchen Table, the same year’s My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness, 2013’s It’s All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great, 2016’s It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook, and this year’s The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal.

In fact, Paltrow was helping actor and director Jon Favreau cook in a clip for his Netflix series The Chef Show when she drew a blank about her appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow told Favreau in a clip that made headlines in June.

“Yes, we were,” the actor countered. “Homecoming. You were in Spider-Man.”

But Paltrow was adamant. “No,” she insisted. “I was in Avengers.”

And speaking of Instagram clapbacks, the Avengers actress also popped off in February after a user deemed the “comments from gwyn” as “fake as f–k.”

“Feel bad for poor millennial that ghost writes them,” the troll added. “Hope they are getting paid well or some goop credit.”

Paltrow noticed the criticism and promptly lashed out. “Sit on it I write all this dumb stuff myself you jackass,” she wrote. “What else do moms do in the bath with a glass of wine.”

